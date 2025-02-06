An Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster has been announced

Capcom continues to revive old classics, and in the wake of announcing a brand new Onimusha a short time ago, they have today also taken the opportunity to announce another upcoming game in the series, namely a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny.

In other words, fans of the classic and long-neglected franchise have every reason to cheer, as we are now once again given the chance to take on the role of Jubei Yagyu, ready to slay Nobunaga's many demons. Check out the short trailer below.

Are you looking forward to returning to the world of Onimusha, and what are your thoughts on this remaster?