An official strategy guide is launching alongside Cyberpunk 2077

With multiple branching paths and tens of hours of gameplay promised, it's pleasing to see that an official strategy guide for Cyberpunk 2077 has been unveiled. The guide is available in two separate editions, and it looks to be pretty extensive, with the Standard Edition containing 464 pages and the Collector's Edition 496 pages.

The guide's description reads: "Cyberpunk 2077 is a vast open-ended, detailed game that offers freedom on multiple levels: as the player, you define your character, the narrative and your play style. At the start of this guide project, we determined that freedom would be the core principle of this book and so it was designed with one priority in mind: facilitating informed decisions and enabling you, the player, to get the most out of your experience."

The guide sounds pretty handy, as it has a flowchart displaying how jobs are unlocked and related to one another. It also has a completion roadmap, which covers all the tricky decisions in the game and what the outcome will be relating to unique collectible items.

The paperback Standard Edition will set you back $24.99, whereas the Collector's Edition, which has a hardback cover, will cost $39.99. Both editions can be purchased here.