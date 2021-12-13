An official six episode Xbox documentary has now been released

HQ

During the Xbox 20th Anniversary livestream last month, Microsoft revealed that they have a documentary about Xbox coming called Power On: The History of Xbox, which would premiere today. And they have kept their promise.

The documentary is split into six roughly 40 minute long episodes and produced with an "Emmy award-winning documentary film team". We've only seen the first two episodes yet but can highly recommend this one. It's refreshingly honest and seemingly telling a true story without holding back on mistakes made along the way, with some surprising faces participating (including all important people from the Xbox team).

You can check the teaser trailer for the documentary below. The links and official descriptions for all six episodes can be found further down.

Chapter 1: The Renegades - A small team of upstarts sets out to convince Microsoft that it's time to enter the console business.

Chapter 2: The Valentine's Day Massacre - The battle to own the living room is on-but not without significant cost and risk.

Chapter 3: And It Didn't Turn On - Public doubt intensifies as issues threaten to spoil the 2001 launch for Xbox.

Chapter 4: Cool...Now What? - A console is only as good as its games... and Xbox needs a gamechanger to survive. Enter Halo.

Chapter 5: The Red Ring of Death - The demand for Xbox 360 is at fever pitch, but a critical malfunction threatens its success.

Chapter 6: TV...Or Not TV - Xbox loses its way. Can a former intern get the team back on track?