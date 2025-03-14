An official Nintendo store Opens in San Francisco on May 15

HQ

Gamers traveling to New York City usually take the opportunity to visit the awesome official Nintendo store, which until now has been the only one in the US. Barely a year ago, however, it was announced that it would also open a store on the West Coast.

Now Nintendo has shared more information via a FAQ that, among other things, tells you how you can participate when the store opens. The store now also has a website where we can see where it is located (Union Square), and they write that "Nintendo San Francisco will offer a unique shopping experience filled with Nintendo's characters, worlds and exclusive products including accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs available only at this location".

Of course, we don't know exactly what Nintendo stuff will only be sold there, but we're pretty sure we'll want almost anything.

If you plan to go to California, you will be able to go to both Super Nintendo World in Los Angeles followed by the Nintendo store in San Francisco. We reckon it sounds like a great vacation...