An Ivan Drago spinoff movie may be in the works says Dolph Lundgren

HQ

It seems like the story of Ivan Drago might not be completely wrapped up just yet, as the Swedish actor known for portraying the iconic boxer, Dolph Lundgren, was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about playing the character and what comes next.

During the interview, Lundgren chatted a little about the way he looked to portray the character and how Drago was ultimately shown during the 1985 theatrical release, saying "He wasn't really an evil person; he was just a product of the system. He's Frankenstein's monster. He's not Dr. Frankenstein; that was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and some of that came across in '85."

But following this, Lundgren was asked about his performance in Creed II, revealing that he and Sylvester Stallone recorded a brief fight scene that ultimately was cut before hitting cinemas. According to Lundgren it was a "good moment" that was also a "fan moment", before touching on what it may mean for the future of the character.

"I thought it was a good moment," said Lundgren. "It was also a fan moment. It was a quick little fight, and I thought it worked. But the director [Caple] and MGM felt that it was extraneous and that it didn't add anything. By the way, I think there's some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that."

The idea of a Drago spinoff having "some talk" around it doesn't mean it is definitely coming, so don't hold your breath on it arriving anytime soon. Regardless, it would be interesting to see what angle MGM may take to show Lundgren's notoriously vicious fighter in a new light.