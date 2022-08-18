An Iron Man game from the Just Cause developer was canned by Disney

HQ

In a new interview with MinnMax, Avalanche Studios co-founder, Christofer Sundberg, has revealed that the Just Cause developer previously spent time working on an Iron Man game, before it was ultimately canned by Disney.

It was said by Sundberg that the game was open-world, and that players could take-off and fly around as Iron Man as they saw fit, despite the combat itself being more framed around melee fighting, and Iron Man using his repulsors to defeat enemies.

Sundberg also noted that the project was in development for around two years before Disney pulled the plug, and that it became a hassle for the studio due to Disney frequently tightening the development window for the game.

Despite the project no longer being in production, Sundberg seems to still have hope it could happen, as signing off the interview, he stated, "Hopefully. I would like to see it made."