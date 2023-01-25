An Invincible live-action movie is still in the works

According to series creator Robert Kirkman, a live-action movie adaptation of his Invincible comics is still in the works, even after the major success of the animated show over on Amazon Prime Video.

You might not even know there is an Invincible live-action movie in the works, as Skybound Entertainment revealed the project way back in 2017 and there hasn't really been anything substantial revealed about it.

However, speaking with ComicBook.com, Kirkman reaffirmed work was still being done on the project. He hasn't yet committed to a date on when we might see an Invincible movie, but he's said the success of the animated series has helped its development.

"We're very much still working on [the Invincible movie]. Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it's safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we're riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible."

Invincible season 2 is meant to hit our screens late 2023, so it's unlikely we'll hear anything about a movie until after then.

Are you excited about the prospect of an Invincible movie?