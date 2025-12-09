An injured Kylian Mbappé could miss Wednesday's match against Manchester City

HQ

Kylian Mbappé, the top goal scorer for Real Madrid and so far this season in UEFA Champions League, could miss Wednesday's match against Manchester City. The French striker broke a finger in his hand and also has pain in his left leg, so he won't train today. The club has not made any announcement, but sources from the club said that he may not play it, according to As, and if he ends up playing, he will be very limited. Not in his finest form, against one of the toughest teams in Europe.

The duel between Mbappé and Haaland, two of the top goalscorers in Europe, may not happen. Mbappé could miss the match, but Haaland will be there, and will face a Real Madrid with most of his defenders injured: Militao, Carvajal, Trent, Alaba, Mendy, Huijsen and Camavinga are not in the squad.

Tomorrow's match will be an chance to secure qualification for round of 16 in Champions League, but won't be crutial. However, for manager Xabi Alonso, it could be almost a plebiscite for his role: following the defeat against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga last Sunday, only one victory in the last five league matches, an emergency meeting reportedly happened last Sunday to decide the continuity of Xabi Alonso at the team... and another defeat at the Bernabéu could be the catalyst.