An Industrial Loft Kit is coming tomorrow to The Sims 4

Ever since they were first unveiled earlier this year, The Sims 4 has released several bite-sized kits that enable players to embrace a unique style at a low price. Throughout the year we've seen the release of the Moroccan-inspired Courtyard Oasis Kit, the very nostalgic Throwback Fit Kit, and the hoovering-centered Bust The Dust Kit.

The game's latest kit to be unveiled is the Industrial Loft Kit, which is "inspired by the converted warehouses of Brooklyn, New York." The full list of items in the kit has not been revealed, but it's set to feature oversized windows, sliding doors, new lighting fixtures. The Industrial Loft Kit will release tomorrow (August 26) on all available platforms for The Sims 4 and it will cost £4.99.

Additionally, it was revealed that a free slice of content will be coming to all Sims 4 users. The artwork that can be seen below that has been created by Brooklyn-based artist Ohni Lisle is coming to the game and it can be freely placed within the homes of your Sims.