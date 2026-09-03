An Indonesian judge is investigating two outbreaks of food poisoning linked to a free meals programme that has affected more than 800 people

HQ

800 Indonesians have fallen ill in separate incidents of food poisoning linked to the government's free meals programme, including 500 students in Java this week.

The food aid programme, which serves free meals and is run by Indonesia's central government, was a personal initiative of the country's president, Prabowo Subianto, but the scheme has been marred by controversies, including mass food poisoning, allegations of corruption, changes in leadership and excessive costs.

According to Indonesian health authorities (via Reuters), inadequate food storage and the late delivery of prepared meals are often to blame for these cases of food poisoning. The National Nutrition Agency, which oversees the $12,940 million programme, declined to comment and provisionally suspended the programme yesterday (Wednesday) in the Sidoarjo region.