An in-depth look at the new gameplay features coming with EA Sports FC 25

Two months go by fast, though perhaps your perception of time goes from "fast" to "endless" if like millions of gamers you're waiting for EA Sports FC 25. Electronic Arts' new football game has hosted a livestream with its developers to give gamers a closer look at what's new in this instalment of its newly established sports series.

Keegan Sabatino, gameplay director of EA FC 25, was the master of ceremonies in a long livestream in which the three pillars on which the game is based were shown, and which we already told you about in our impressions after testing it in Vancouver: FC IQ, HypermotionV and PlayStyles.

FC IQ is based on an improved AI system that allows for team tactics, individual roles for computer-controlled players and simulation of how those teams play in real life, translated to the screen. Moreover, in the case of goalkeepers these changes are much more profound than in the other positions.

HypermotionV is more of a continuation of the previous release, although it claims to reach new heights in the management of volumetric player data, stadium, physics and all sorts of variables, while adding 25 new animations, which feel more natural.

PlayStyles introduce not only new player behaviours, but also materials, fabrics, fans in the stands, weather and much more. You can take a look at a short overview below.