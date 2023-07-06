Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Exoprimal

An Exoprimal showcase is set for next week

We'll be getting some more information about the game, as well as a few surprises.

HQ

Four days from release, or three, technically, for us over here in the UK and Europe, Capcom is hosting an Exoprimal showcase.

The showcase will take place at 4.30PM Pacific Time, on the 10th of July which means it'll be taking place at 12.30AM and 1.30AM for BST and CEST respectively.

We're set to learn more about the war games in Exoprimal, and Capcom has promised a few surprises as well. The game launches on the 14th of July, and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation versions are also available.

Exoprimal

Written by Alex Hopley

We got to play the dinosaur mech shooter a bit early, and it's about as mad as you'd imagine.



