An Exoprimal showcase is set for next week

HQ

Four days from release, or three, technically, for us over here in the UK and Europe, Capcom is hosting an Exoprimal showcase.

The showcase will take place at 4.30PM Pacific Time, on the 10th of July which means it'll be taking place at 12.30AM and 1.30AM for BST and CEST respectively.

We're set to learn more about the war games in Exoprimal, and Capcom has promised a few surprises as well. The game launches on the 14th of July, and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation versions are also available.