An ex-marine takes on a corrupt town in the upcoming Rebel Ridge

Netflix has presented a look at an upcoming movie that will soon be debuting on the streamer. Known as Rebel Ridge, this is an action-thriller film that revolves around an ex-marine as he is tasked with uprooting and dissolving the corruption that is plaguing a small town in America.

Specifically, the synopsis for the film states: "A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief. He didn't start this fight, but he will finish it."

Rebel Ridge is set to arrive on Netflix on September 6, and you can see a trailer for the movie below.