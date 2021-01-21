An eShop listing for Pokémon Snap has revealed it will take up 7GB

You're watching Advertisements

After its release date was revealed last week, New Pokémon Snap has now found its way onto the Nintendo eShop and eagled-eye fans have spotted some interesting details.

Firstly, the game will take up 7GB, which is just over a fifth of the console's base internal storage. For comparison, Sword and Shield took up 9.5GB at launch and Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee required 4.3GB of internal storage. It's not a considerably large game compared to the likes of Breath of the Wild (14.4GB), but it's something to bear in mind if you're close to capacity.

The eShop listing also reveals that the game will feature online play and will support cloud saves for Nintendo Online subscribers. It's unclear what this online mode might be, but we imagine that there might be an option present to share your captured snaps with other Pokémon fans.

