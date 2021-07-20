English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
NEO: The World Ends With You

An error has granted some players early access to NEO: The World Ends With You

A code for pre-order bonuses instead gave some fans a copy of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Square Enix appears to have made quite the slip-up as some players have been able to secure access to NEO: The World Ends With You a full 10 days before release. How did this happen? Well, it turns out that a code handed to pre-orderers intended for pre-release bonuses instead gave them access to the full release.

This issue is a pretty glaring one, but it no longer appears to be active as Square Enix has stopped handing out pre-order bonuses for those who purchase a physical copy of the game. Still, the damage has already been done, and it's likely that we will see spoilers and footage from the game starting to surface soon.

NEO: The World Ends With You is intended to release officially on July 27 on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

NEO: The World Ends With You

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy