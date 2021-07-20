An error has granted some players early access to NEO: The World Ends With You

Square Enix appears to have made quite the slip-up as some players have been able to secure access to NEO: The World Ends With You a full 10 days before release. How did this happen? Well, it turns out that a code handed to pre-orderers intended for pre-release bonuses instead gave them access to the full release.

This issue is a pretty glaring one, but it no longer appears to be active as Square Enix has stopped handing out pre-order bonuses for those who purchase a physical copy of the game. Still, the damage has already been done, and it's likely that we will see spoilers and footage from the game starting to surface soon.

NEO: The World Ends With You is intended to release officially on July 27 on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

