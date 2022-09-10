An enormous Elden Ring artbook seems to be coming this November

HQ

If you happen to know someone who is a huge fan of FromSoftware's Elden Ring, then we may just know the perfect Christmas gift you can get for them. As noticed by PC Gamer and Famitsu, a massive artbook relating to the action-RPG has popped up online.

This official artbook is actually such a behemoth that it's split up into two 400-page volumes, and will be coming as soon as this November, on the 30th to be exact. There is a catch however, as right now it seems like this is only slated for a Japanese release, meaning we don't actually know when/if it will find its way to shelves across the rest of the world.

Assuming it does however, expect the books to cost around £27 each, as they are on sale for ¥4400 each.