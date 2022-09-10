Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden Ring

An enormous Elden Ring artbook seems to be coming this November

It'll be so large that it'll ship in two 400-page volumes.

HQ

If you happen to know someone who is a huge fan of FromSoftware's Elden Ring, then we may just know the perfect Christmas gift you can get for them. As noticed by PC Gamer and Famitsu, a massive artbook relating to the action-RPG has popped up online.

This official artbook is actually such a behemoth that it's split up into two 400-page volumes, and will be coming as soon as this November, on the 30th to be exact. There is a catch however, as right now it seems like this is only slated for a Japanese release, meaning we don't actually know when/if it will find its way to shelves across the rest of the world.

Assuming it does however, expect the books to cost around £27 each, as they are on sale for ¥4400 each.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
