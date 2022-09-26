An Enola Holmes 2 trailer has arrived ahead of the November premiere

HQ

We were promised by Netflix a look at the upcoming film sequel, Enola Holmes 2, during the Tudum showcase over the weekend, and that is precisely what we got, as a trailer for that very movie has arrived, showing Millie Bobby Brown's young detective attempting to solve a case that sees her getting wrapped up in a case that her brother, Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, is also working on.

You can find the trailer for the movie below, or at least the first part of it, to get an idea of the sorts of antics the mystery will serve up. And as for when you can look forward to watching the movie yourself, it will land on Netflix on November 4 this year.