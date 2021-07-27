An Enhanced Edition of Raji: An Ancient Epic is coming in Q4 2021

Raji: An Epic Adventure, an action-adventure game with a rather unique Indian setting, is about to receive an Enhanced Edition in Q4 2021 on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. This will arrive as a free update for those who already own the game and it's said to add an authentic Hindi voice-over, improved gameplay features, and new gameplay modes. Sadly though, these game modes and improvements have not been detailed.

In other related news, Raji: An Ancient Epic recently joined Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox consoles, so if you are a subscriber then you can check it out free of charge. The game joined the service along with new releases in July such as The Ascent, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Cris Tales.

You can take a look at the trailer for the Enhanced Edition in the video above.