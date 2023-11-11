Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

An Elon Musk biopic is in development

The movie will be directed by Darren Aronofsky and based on Walter Isaacson's biography.

It was only a matter of time before the world's richest man received his very own movie. Variety has confirmed that a biopic on Elon Musk is in development at A24 and it's set to be based on Walter Isaacson's recent biography. It will also be directed by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem For A Dream, The Whale).

Variety's sources have shared that competition was stiff from studios and filmmakers, but A24 was able to win in the bidding war.

After the news was made public, Musk acknowledged it in a post on X by stating "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."

