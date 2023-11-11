An Elon Musk biopic is in development

HQ

It was only a matter of time before the world's richest man received his very own movie. Variety has confirmed that a biopic on Elon Musk is in development at A24 and it's set to be based on Walter Isaacson's recent biography. It will also be directed by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem For A Dream, The Whale).

Variety's sources have shared that competition was stiff from studios and filmmakers, but A24 was able to win in the bidding war.

After the news was made public, Musk acknowledged it in a post on X by stating "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."