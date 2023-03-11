Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

An Elden Ring YouTuber can finally rest now DLC has been revealed

JPNB became a community folk hero after beating Malenia every day.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Most Elden Ring players will defeat Malenia once or twice, if they can even beat her at all. However, for some the game's ultimate challenge is something they aspire to conquer on a regular basis.

A YouTuber known as JPNB began defeating Malenia daily in May 2022, stating they would continue to do so until DLC for the game was announced. With over 60 builds, JPNB took down the game's hardest boss over and over.

Now, it seems they can finally rest, as FromSoftware have announced Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion for Elden Ring.

JPNB did shift up his challenge of beating Malenia to once every week rather than daily, but it's still a worthy feat even with this slight change. Now Malenia will be free to exist without being battered every so often by the community hero.

Thanks, GamesRadar.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content