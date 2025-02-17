An edible popcorn bucket was served at the BAFTAs

HQ

BAFTA looked to really up its sustainability game at this year's Film Awards event, as the major ceremony served a whole bunch of quirky meals to its 2,000 guests last night. One of the most unusual food options however was the edible popcorn bucket that was served as a dessert, which featured a white, orange, and gold tub filled with strawberry mousse and salted caramel popcorn, and that would melt if your hands were warm enough. Needless to say, it seems like quite the sticky option for those looking to chow down without cutlery.

Otherwise, as per The Guardian, the awards ceremony also offered a bunch of other sustainable and vegan-friendly meals, including vegan caviar (which was made of seaweed) that came in a tin that has been designed to be ideal for reusing as a pillbox.

This year's BAFTAs was a pretty regular affair, even if some might claim that The Substance's Demi Moore and A Complete Unknown going home empty-handed was a snub.

