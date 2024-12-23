An "Easy Mode" for The First Berserker: Khazan is in the testing phase

HQ

It's very rare that soulslikes offer difficulty levels, as the very nature of the games is challenging and difficult. Many of us quietly dream of an easy mode in Dark Souls or Lies of P, but it's not going to happen.

Neople, who publishes The First Berserker: Khazan, at the end of March next year, has also always maintained that there would be no difficulty levels in their upcoming action role-playing game, but that may have changed.

However, Neople has now told GamingBolt, that, after feedback from players, they are looking into the possibility of an "Easy Mode" or perhaps a "Story Mode" - at least some kind of lower difficulty level than originally planned. It is far from certain that this will happen and if so, whether it will be ready for the release of the game at the end of March next year.

"While we originally stated that there are no plans for difficulty options, we are now testing a mode with lowered difficulty within the team. Our primary goal was for players to become fully engaged with the character and sympathize with his difficult circumstances; however, there were requests for difficulty settings." - Neople

Neople also says that they are testing and trialling different options and are planning more internal testing before any in-game implementation.

You can try out The First Berserker for yourself: Khazan on 16 January, when there will be a free demo and the full game will land for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC on 27 March 2025.