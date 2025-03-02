An early map of Elden Ring ditched Farum Azula entirely

HQ

An early image of Elden Ring's map has popped up online, and it gives us a bit of insight into what the Lands Between may have initially looked like. The map, posted by Abyss1ne on Twitter/X, has a lot of differences, but you can still see the end result underneath.

Going from right to left, we first see that Caelid is still attached to Limgrave, but the Scarlet Rotted plains have been replaced by what looks like arid desert. It still would have made Caelid a harsh environment, but not one that felt like it jumped out of Lovecraftian horror.

Limgrave itself seems largely unchanged, although the bridge through to Liurnia is much thinner. Liurnia is again rather similar, although south of it you'll notice that Miquella's Haligtree has been moved further away. Leyndell appears as a central piece of the map once more, but it's more of a coastal city in this version, placed upon the hill leading to the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Do you prefer this map to the one we saw in the base game?