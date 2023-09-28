An author's spy thriller becomes shockingly real in Argylle trailer

If you've been replaying Alan Wake in preparation for Alan Wake 2's launch in a month and have been wondering why there are so few films that explore the concept of an author's works becoming real, then boy do we have a trailer for you.

Because Universal has now released the trailer for Argylle, a spy thriller that sees Bryce Dallas Howard's novelist Elly Conway becoming roped up in a spy caper following the events of her most recent book becoming true.

With a stacked cast also including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O'Hara, and Sofia Boutella, this film is shaping up to be one of 2024's first major blockbusters, as it is slated to land in theatres as soon as February 2, 2024.

Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of what this film will be offering.