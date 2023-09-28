Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Argylle

An author's spy thriller becomes shockingly real in Argylle trailer

Alan Wake vibes.

If you've been replaying Alan Wake in preparation for Alan Wake 2's launch in a month and have been wondering why there are so few films that explore the concept of an author's works becoming real, then boy do we have a trailer for you.

Because Universal has now released the trailer for Argylle, a spy thriller that sees Bryce Dallas Howard's novelist Elly Conway becoming roped up in a spy caper following the events of her most recent book becoming true.

With a stacked cast also including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O'Hara, and Sofia Boutella, this film is shaping up to be one of 2024's first major blockbusters, as it is slated to land in theatres as soon as February 2, 2024.

Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of what this film will be offering.

Argylle

