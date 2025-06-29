An Attack on Titan hub website has been launched

HQ

Attack on Titan has concluded its run as an anime and no doubt for many fans this also marks the end of their journey with the IP. But there are many others looking for more from Attack on Titan, and if that sounds like you, we have some good news, as an informative online hub portal has been launched.

This is effectively the place to visit for all things Attack on Titan. It serves as the location to find useful and helpful information in relation to the manga and series, on top of additional updates on whatever the future holds. You can also use this as the place to snag some merchandise or official books, or to see a slate of trailers and different video clips related to the history of the IP.

Needless to say, if you still haven't got over the crazy ending to the show, you won't want to miss checking out this online portal.