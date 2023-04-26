An arrest warrant has been issued for Bam Margera

HQ

Bam Margera always seems to be in news headlines these days, and never usually for very good things. This most recent incident sees the former Jackass star wanted by police, after an alleged assault incident at his home in Philadelphia, where the skateboarder is claimed to have punched his brother in the face.

As noted by Sky News, the police have issued an arrest warrant for Margera, as following the altercation, he ran off into the woods and has not been seen since.

As for what happened to cause the altercation, Margera's brother Jesse said that Bam pounded on his locked bedroom door on the morning of the incident, all before a fight broke out and saw Jesse sustaining "minor injuries". The local police also say that they have discovered a "threatening" note that Bam signed.

The warrant against Bam states that he is being charged with "assault, harassment, and four counts of 'terroristic threats'".