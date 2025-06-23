An Arc System Works Showcase will happen later this week

HQ

There are actually a few different shows to look forward to this week. While the Summer Game Fest and Not-E3 period is over, Bandai Namco has a Little Nightmares Showcase planned for tomorrow, June 24, which will be followed by Capcom's next Spotlight on Thursday, June 26, all shortly before Arc System Works joins in on the fun.

It has just been confirmed that the Japanese developer, known for its fighting prowess, will be hosting a showcase on Friday, June 27 at the very admirable time of 2:00 BST / 3:00 CEST. Yep, dead in the middle of the night, or very early in the morning, depending on how you look at it.

As for what the show will offer, we're told it will deliver "the latest information on Arc System Works, including the announcement of new titles!" But this won't be all, as we're also told to expect "the latest information on various game titles, including completely new titles developed and published by Arc System Works, we will also be announcing a new project that Ishiwatari Taisuke is working on."

Considering the very recent reveal of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, it seems likely that the game will be featured too, so if you're interested in hearing about upcoming fighting games, be sure to catch the broadcast, live on YouTube.