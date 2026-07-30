An animated Venom movie is officially in the works

An animated Venom movie has been officially confirmed to be in the works. Venom, a character most recently brought to the big screen by Tom Hardy, had a bit of an odd run in his latest theatrical appearances. He was teased at points to be in the same world as Spider-Man, but never got the chance to meet the hero or face off against him. Instead, Venom became our anti-hero for his solo movies, and now he's getting a new animated feature in the works as part of the MCU.

In an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused's Josh Horowitz, Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige were asked whether they would be interested in seeing Kingpin and Venom in a Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie. Feige and Pascal gave an uncommitted answer, essentially telling fans to hold onto hope that the villains could appear one day.

At the end of the clip posted on Instagram, Horowitz asked Pascal to confirm the existence of an animated Venom movie, which she did. The film is officially in the works, and has Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, best known for Final Destination: Bloodlines, set to direct.