An Animal Crossing: New Horizons encyclopaedia is launching in Japan later this year

Nintendo may have plugged the development pipeline for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but that doesn't mean there won't be new ways to enjoy and experience the adorable world in the future.

In Japan later this year, there will be an encyclopaedia dedicated to the ecology of Animal Crossing: New Horizons launching. It's said to include a 57-minute long DVD that tells all about the bugs, fish, and fossils that can be found in the game, and even includes a little bit of information for each of these 235 species.

VGC reports that the book is slated to launch on July 29 in Japan, and unfortunately, it's also added that there are no plans to bring an English translation, meaning it probably won't be getting a western release at all.