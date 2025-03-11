An Amazing Wizard is all about combining spells: "Summon a skeleton, who shoots arrows, that cast fireballs, which create gravity zones"

At the recent DevGAMM in Gdansk we got to catch up with Jakub Dabrowski, who is the main developer behind the promising and soon-to-be-released An Amazing Wizard, which mixes beautiful pixel art with spell combination in a roguelike metroidvania style.

HQ

That spell combination is the main catch at the heart of the gameplay. Players can creatively combine spells to create unique effects, such as pairing fireballs with gravity zones, or summoning skeletons that use these combined spells in combat. "You can combine any spells you want, however you want, and have a lot of fun while doing so," the dev tells us in the Gamereactor interview. The game allows players to take their time in this process, analysing and experimenting with combinations, with detailed explanations of how each spell works and its mana cost.

Furthermore, character progression in An Amazing Wizard is driven by a roguelike structure where players unlock new spells and wizards after each run. "You gain currencies, which you can use to unlock new enemies and spells," Dabrowski explains in the video. The game features a randomised level structure with different biomes and bosses to defeat in order to make the story move forward. With every death, players get stronger through the accumulation of currencies that enable the unlocking of more powerful spells, allowing for continuous experimentation and growth.

Regarding the lore of An Amazing Wizard as we're talking about a fantasy setting after all, the story follows a 16-year-old wizard who wakes up in a mysterious world, unaware of how he got there. As he progresses, he uncovers that he is the child of prophecy with extraordinary magical abilities.

An Amazing Wizard is set to release in Early Access on Steam "in two to three months", with plans for ongoing updates and a full 1.0 version release after a year of development, including potential console versions (and the Nintendo Switch is specifically mentioned).