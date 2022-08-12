An Alone in the Dark "reimagining" has just been announced at the THQ Nordic Showcase

As part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the publisher just revealed that a new Alone in the Dark game is on its way, and that it will be Pieces Interactive who will be developing the project.

As we were told in a press briefing prior to the showcase, this game is described as a "reimagining" of the first game from 1992, whilst also being a "love letter to the original". As to what this means exactly is that we will be getting a game that shares a lot of similarities to the original, except with many unique features and designs as well.

For example, this Alone in the Dark will feature a story that is slightly different from the original in many places. Whereas in the original game, Jeremy Hartwood, the owner of the Derceto Mansion commits suicide in the house's attic, in this game, Hartwood heads to therapy to receive help instead, and now the mansion has been changed into a mental hospital rather than being completed abandoned.

Likewise, the story will be playable from two unique perspectives: that of Edward Carnby (an Alone in the Dark icon and the protagonist of the original), but also that of Emily Hartwood, the niece of Jeremy Hartwood, who has come to the mansion after answering a disturbing letter from her uncle. Depending on who you choose, the storyline will be slightly different as well, and likewise there will be certain places that only one of the characters can enter, meaning this is a story that you may need to play twice to experience in its full glory.

Otherwise, as this is a third-person survival horror game, there will be the typical various creepy and frightening enemies to have to face, as well as environmental puzzles to solve. But again, where this version will differ is in the inclusion of cinematic cutscenes that will help to progress the storyline in a more meaningful way than simply discovering lore and secrets.

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive did also state that the game is being developed with Unreal Engine 4, and that when the title does debut at an undisclosed date, it will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.

For those hoping to check out the game soon, there will be a "playable prologue" available at Gamescom this year, where players get a teaser of the main narrative as Grace (who became a notable figure in Alone in the Dark 2). Similarly, as a closing point, the development team did announce that we'll be getting further information about the game within the next month.