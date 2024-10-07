An Alien: Isolation sequel is in development

To mark the 10th anniversary of Alien: Isolation, developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega came together to reveal some news that fans have been eagerly awaiting for the past decade. A sequel to what is often regarded as one of the greatest horror games of all-time is now in early development, meaning in a few years time, we will all be returning to space to evade Xenomorphs and scream where no one can hear us.

As confirmed in a statement on X, we're told by creative director Al Hope: "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear.

"Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

It should be said that since this is early development and not full production, this sequel could be 3+ years away. Although considering how good the original title was, we hope the development team take all the time they need to build a follow-up that's just as haunting, frightening, and exhilarating as the first.