An AI-powered streaming service is launching into alpha this week, backed by Amazon

As we continue to grapple with the rise of artificial intelligence, we're seeing some invest heavily in the technology while others do what they can to protect themselves from it. For one, The Bad Guys 2 has a specific clause in the credits of the film that states the movie cannot be used to train AI models, protecting its style and creative choices from being copied by the technology, and yet this comes at a time when Amazon is backing an AI-powered streaming service.

Yep, if you find that there's not enough human-created content to watch on the many, many existing streaming platforms, soon you'll be able to grab a subscription to Showrunner, a platform where an AI can generate scenes and even entire episodes from scratch all from a simple prompt.

As per Variety, Showrunner comes from the mind of San Francisco startup Fable, and it'll be heading into alpha this week. It's described as the "Netflix of AI," and it's structured in such a way that you can even prompt your own ideas or build on an existing world/idea created by someone else.

Backed by Amazon, the creator of Showrunner, Fable's Edward Saatchi, believes that AI is being used incorrectly in the entertainment space, and that rather than using it to simply generate VFX, for one, it should be used as a medium for an entire new form of entertainment, both in film/TV and video games.

The aim of Showrunner is also to partner up with major production houses like Disney, in an effort to licence their IP and enable users to create projects based on their franchises, under the pretense that Disney owns anything that has been generated.

To begin with, Showrunner will debut with a small alpha audience who can help sculpt the platform and improve it, with one of the few original projects it offers being a Family Guy-like series known as Exit Valley. It will function by having users pay $10-20 a month for credits that can be used to generate new animated scenes, not full episodes, suggesting that it will be a massive (and expensive) community effort to expand any project on the platform.

