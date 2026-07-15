An AI-generated Odyssey adaptation looks to go toe-to-toe with Christopher Nolan's epic

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Don't worry kids, we've got The Odyssey at home. Around the same time of Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of the Ancient Greek epic, one AI film studio is looking to put its version of The Odyssey on the map, too, as Fountain 0 and director Ash Koosha reveal Odysseus: The Fall.

Odysseus: The Fall won't be heading into cinemas to compete with The Odyssey this weekend, but instead the 135-minute AI-generated film will be available to buy or rent from Fountain 0's website later on in the summer.

In an interview (via Variety), Koosha said he has been "obsessed" with The Odyssey's story since he was a child. "One of the things that really drove me towards this story was the character of Odysseus himself, and my take on it — the feeling that I've had over the years reading different takes on it, and different translations — and my take was something that I just wanted to tell. And recently, when we did the first film, I realized this is the best time given the public discourse that exists out there as well."

The reference to the "public discourse" is almost definitely Koosha speaking about the relatively small but loud backlash to Nolan's Odyssey adaptation, which sees Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy as well as her sister, and Elliot Page stepping into the role of Achilles. Even with the "public discourse," The Odyssey is still expected to be a record-breaking opener at the box office for Nolan, seeing him score his best non-Batman opening according to Deadline.

A bit of a clear grift by Fountain 0, then, to reveal this movie just before Nolan's gets its cinematic debut. The director's likeness is being used as the model for Odysseus, and twelve human likenesses have been utilised to sculpt other characters with AI. B-tier knockoffs used to have real people.