An adorable version of Rainbow Six: Siege has launched on mobile

Ubisoft is perhaps the biggest publisher to take Netflix's foray into the games sector seriously. The pair have worked together on not just a variety of film and TV projects, but also on a slate of games too, which are available to access via the entertainment subscription service. The latest to debut as part of this collaboration is an adorable version of Rainbow Six: Siege.

While Rainbow Six Mobile is still in development and hopefully set to actually launch in full at some point, Rainbow Six SMOL has arrived in its entirety, with this being a top-down isometric roguelite shooter that acts as a "tiny, funny, whimsical take on the Rainbow Six universe".

As for what's expected of players in the game, Ubisoft adds, "Players control a Rainbow recruit who leads a squad of Operators on different missions to defuse bombs, free hostages, and crush bad guys." To complete this mission, each of the playable Operators have their own weapons, passive bonuses, and abilities, and you have to build a team that befits the mission at hand.

Currently, there are five game modes present in the game, plus 10 factions of enemies, and Ubisoft states that the entire world is destructible in this game, going as far as to claim "think Rainbow Six Siege's destructibility cranked up to 11".

While you can check out Rainbow Six SMOL right now on iOS and Android as part of your Netflix subscription, you can also check out the reveal trailer for the game below.