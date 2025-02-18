An account has created a Ghibli film using AI and revives controversy over the misuse of intellectual property

HQ

Whether we like it or not, AI is already part of our daily lives, even if we try to avoid it at all costs. Our internet search feed is created by AI, our smartphones and computers are already AI-powered, and we all know someone who uses AI tools at work on a regular basis (or who has even lost their job because an AI is now replacing them). Be that as it may, we have to live in this reality, but the freedom to use AI ends where the rights of individuals begin.

Or so it should, especially in things like the work of artists. We can all recognise in an instant the work of, for example, Studio Ghibli, an award-winning animation studio whose filmography is recognised and appreciated the world over. That's why it hurts to see things like users on Twitter promoting the use of AI by creating a Ghibli film made by AI.

The problem would be nothing more than anecdotal were it not for the fact that these accounts and impressions on social networks can be monetised, obtaining an economic benefit and, therefore, appropriating someone else's IP in order to profit from it.

Without a global agreement on the legislation of this type of "creations", it will be difficult to put an end to them. Do you think that AI could one day replace the work and script of a film by Studio Ghibli?