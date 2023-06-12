Amy Schumer quit the Barbie movie because it wasn't feminist enough

HQ

Long before Margot Robbie took on the role of the world's most famous plastic doll in what is one of the biggest premieres of the summer, Barbie was linked to another Hollywood star. Originally, Amy Schumer was supposed to play the lead role with a script by Hilary Winston.

As we know by now, the project ran into trouble and according to the actress herself, she finally backed out because it clashed with other already scheduled plans. However, this was not the entiretruth and during a new interview, Schumer admitted that it was all about creative differences.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences. But you know, there's a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie."

Host Andy Cohen went on to question Schumer if it was that she felt her Barbie script was simply not feminist and cool enough. To which the actress briefly replied:

"Yeah! Yeah."

Schumer mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter that Sony, which was holding the reins at the time, was not at all on the same page as her about the Barbie movie.

"Sony definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it."

So finally it all landed with Warner Bros and Margot Robbie instead, and on July 21st we finally find out what Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's vision is.

