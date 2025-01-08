Amy Schumer leads Netflix's next rom-com known as Kinda Pregnant

While Netflix has some promising projects lined up for January, including the action flick Back in Action, the return of Castlevania: Nocturne, a second season of The Night Agent, and more, the streamer is already turning its attention to February and what it has planned for that month.

In this effort, we've now been introduced to the rom-com Kinda Pregnant, a film that stars Amy Schumer in the lead role of a woman who while wearing a fake baby bump, meets the man of her dreams, leading her deep into a strange turn of events where she has to continue to pretend to be pregnant to continue getting to know said person.

The movie will also star Jillian Bell, Will Forte, and Damon Wayans Jr., and it's directed by The Out-Laws Tyler Spindel and written by Schumer herself.

Kinda Pregnant is slated to drop on Netflix as soon as February 5, and with that in mind, a trailer for the film has arrived, which you can see below, alongside its official synopsis.

"Jealous of her best friend's pregnancy, Lainy (Schumer) wears a fake baby bump ... and accidentally meets the man of her dreams."