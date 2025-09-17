Amy Poehler thinks the Oscars should focus more on comedies

HQ

There's a reason the term Oscar-bait usually points to slow, methodical dramas where a man usually has a monologue that ends in shouting so he can get a clip to be put before his Best Actor nomination is read out. The Academy Awards love dramas, and rarely do comedies get a shine, no matter how funny or successful they are.

That's something Amy Poehler wants to change. Speaking with Olivia Colman on her Good Hang podcast, Poehler spoke about comedies getting denied and thinks it's unfair due to the genre being seen as easier to put together.

"Every single year at the Oscars, everybody (in comedy) gets blanked, and all the serious people get up and accept and accept. It's some hot bullshit, because comedy is not easy," she said. Poehler has won acclaim and awards for her roles, earning herself a Golden Globe in 2013 and a Primetime Emmy in 2016 alongside Tina Fey.

Poehler is interestingly also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so perhaps she can help make more comedies get nominations at the Oscars. There could also be a split between comedy and drama, just like the Golden Globes, but that might make for some confusions of what films fit in which genre.

How would you put more comedies into the Oscars?

