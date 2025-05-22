Amy Poehler finally shows off trailer for Parks and Recreation fake spinoff show

HQ

Parks and Recreation stands out even today as one of the finest sitcoms, as each episode and season throughout its seven seasons seemed to continue to operate and offer entertainment of the highest-quality. While it's unlikely that the cast and crew will work together again for more Parks and Rec, when they were filming the show years and years ago, they did also come together to use the Parks and Rec production site to make a fake spinoff project that was known as Philly Justice.

Essentially, gone are Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson and the rest of the Pawnee government gang, and instead we're introduced to a high-flying crew of lawyers that operate in Philadelphia. The core cast are all included, and instead of having a more supporting role like in Parks and Rec, Kathryn Hahn is one of the main characters this time, making for a spoof series that frankly looks hilarious.

There is little to no chance that Philly Justice will ever be made properly, but there is a teaser of what it looked like, with eagle-eyed Parks and Rec fans noticing many of the same sets and even costumes. Leslie Knope herself, Amy Poehler, has recently taken to her Good Hang podcast to share a taste of the Philly Justice trailer, which she watches at the same time as Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, and Dylan McDermot.

You can see the Philly Justice trailer below, from the timestamp of 1:08:18.