Amy Addams believes she's turning into a dog in Nightbitch trailer

Amy Addams is a stay-at-home mum in Nightbitch. Going from the life of an artist to the housewife lifestyle seems like quite the radical change, and during her many hours at home she starts to notice little changes.

Her teeth feel sharper, dogs approach her. All this convinces her she's turning into a dog. That's the plot of Nightbitch, a film releasing this December. In the trailer below, you can see Addams going fully feral for a few moments, which leads to the expected reaction from her friends and family.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you'll be watching this odd movie when it releases. The film is directed by Marielle Heller, and is based on a book by Rachel Yoder.