Amy Adams wouldn't mind playing Lois Lane again in next Superman

HQ

If you love superheroes, chances are you've heard that Henry Cavill has decided to once again play Superman. While this next movie hasn't been revealed yet, we can safely assume DC are currently working on scripts and looking for the right people to do it.

Cavill hasn't played Superman since 2017 in Justice League, with Amy Adams at his side as his love interest Lois Lane. So with Cavill coming back, one would assume Adams would be back as well, especially as it looked like they were about to start a family. But is she interested?

When Adams was asked by Variety if she would like to return as Lois Lane alongside Cavill in the next Superman movie, she revealed that she has not gotten the question yet, but clearly implies she would be happy to - even if she wouldn't be mad if someone else got the honor to do so:

"They haven't spoken to me about it. If it's me, great. If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go."

She also added what pretty much everyone else is already thinking:

"I'm thrilled for [Cavill]. He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him."

Would you like to see Amy Adams play Lois Lane again, or is there someone else you think would be better suited?