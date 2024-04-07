Amy Adams-led horror comedy Nightbitch will premiere on 6th December

Searchlight Pictures has announced that its upcoming horror comedy Nightbitch will hit theatres on 6th December.

Led by Amy Adams, the film is an adaptation of Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel of the same name. Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) penned the screenplay and is directing and the film also stars Scoot McNairy (Blonde) and Mary Holland (Happiest Season).

"Rachel Yoder's book took my breath away. I haven't felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago," Heller said in a statement. "Rachel's darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight. It is a dream come true."

No trailer has been released yet for the film, but we'll be sure to update you once this drops.

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.