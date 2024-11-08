Amsterdam becomes a battleground between Palestinian supporters and Maccabi Tel Aviv fans

HQ

Thursday's football match in Amsterdam between local team Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv ended in riots, with over 60 arrests and the intervention of Netherland's prime minister and even Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has sent a plane to evacuate its citizens. 5 people were sent to hospitals and about 30 suffered minor injuries.

The match played out peacefully at Johan Cruyff Arena, ending 5-0 against visiting team. However, according to El País, before the game started, Israeli fans broke the minute of silence guarded before the game started in support of victims of Valencia's floods. Spain is one of few Western Europe countries who recognizes the State of Palestina.

Social media posts show Maccabi fans chanting anti-palestinian songs before the game. After the game ended, Maccabi fans were ambushed in different points of the city and beaten. The city became a battlezone.

Police authorities say there were around 2,600 Maccabi fans in the city. There were reports of taxi drivers being involved in the attack and some say the attack on Israeli visitors seemed organized. Other reports say Israeli's visitors were tearing down and burning Palestininan flags.

Amsterdam's mayor Femke Halsema believes rioters organized themselves via Telegram, and said that it echoed pogroms, organized attacks towards an ethnic group, particularly Jews.

The city hall, who didn't allow for Pro-Palestinian protesters to demonstrate next to the stadium, said that "antisemitic, hateful rioters and criminals yesterday and last night have attacked Jewish visitors visiting our city".