Amplitude's Endless is the next game to be adapted into a TV series

The video game IP gold rush continues in the film and TV space. It feels as though almost every single day another project is announced, revealing an intention to bring a famed game to cinemas or streaming services. The next up on this list revolves around the French Amplitude Studios, who recently became independent after departing Sega back in November 2024, and it's their Endless franchise that is set to be adapted.

We're told in a press release that the production company, Passion, specifically it's Parisian studio, is leading work on an animated series based in the Endless universe. It won't be based on a singular project in the franchise, rather it will "deepen that world and bring it to life in a new format, connecting the games and episodic storytelling in a cohesive, long-term vision."

For those unaware of Passion's previous animated experience, the studio has worked on Love, Death + Robots and the Apple TV+ preschool series Not a Box, which debuts on June 13.

Speaking about giving Endless the adaptation treatment, Amplitude's CEO and co-founder Romain de Waubert de Genlis said: "Endless is a universe we've been shaping with passion for years, hand in hand with our community. Seeing it take a new leap forward through this partnership with Passion Pictures is truly a dream come true. We're proud of this collaboration and can't wait to see the adventure come to life in a whole new format."

The premiere date for the project is unclear as is where exactly it will debut. It will likely be on a streaming platform, but the question is which...