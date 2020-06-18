Amplitude on creating a one-in-a-million empire in Humankind

You're watching Advertisements

Humankind is the next grand strategy game from Amplitude Studios, and we got to play an extended demo during a recent press event. After that demo, we had the chance to talk with the game's creative director, Romain de Waubert de Genlis, who had plenty to tell us about the historical 4X and what makes it stand out from the crowd.

A big part of its uniqueness comes from the way that Amplitude layers cultures over the top of each other, creating a melting pot of ideas and technology that extends through the ages. It's an approach that they think reflects history, and the result is an experience whereby, by the end of a game, your culture is a one-in-a-million expression of different ideas and developments chosen by you, the omnipotent player.

"In the final game you will be able to pick one out of ten [cultures] for each era, and each era has ten, so in the end, there are 60 cultures in the game and as you can command them all, you can create up to one million combinations of cultures," Romain de Waubert de Genlis told GR.

"For us, it feels a bit how we'll look at history, so we believe that [...] whoever you are today, whatever country it is today, it's probably most likely a combination of several cultures that succeeded around the same place to create who we are."

In Humankind, "you don't erase the past, you just build on top of it."

As "the time passes it's time maybe to move on and evolve. You may decide - but you don't have to - but you may decide to pick another culture that will add to the previous one, and you do not lose anything from the previous culture. Of course, units may become obsolete, so probably you will at one point stop using some of the older units, but everything you get, it's [available] until the end of the game and it will be up to you to decide how to use it."

Humankind is heading to PC next year, with three time-limited scenarios appearing between now and then to give players a taste of what they can expect. In the meantime, you can read our first impressions of the upcoming historical 4X right here.