Humankind

Amplitude has more to share about historical 4X Humankind

In the latest dev diary from the studio, we find out more about claiming territory.

Humankind is the historically-themed 4X strategy game from Amplitude Studios (which is best known for the excellent Endless games) and the studio has been sharing a series of dev diaries wherein we find out more about the approaches being explored by the studio as they look to make a title that treads on ground similar to that of Civilization, but that does things in new and interesting ways. The latest vid focuses on claiming territory and how you might expand your borders, and it makes for interesting viewing.

Not enough intel for you? We've got two more trailers right here, and you can read our initial impressions of the game after seeing it unveiled last year.

