Amplitude announces Endless Legend 2 with Early Access in early 2025

Amplitude Studios has announced Endless Legend 2, the next instalment in its fantasy strategy series. Thanks to feedback and experience since the release of the first game and the strategy title Humankind, the team has been able to deepen their systems to offer an expanded universe, with more factions, scenarios and an even more epic story.

The ocean world of Saiadha is constantly changing and evolving, with new islands, monsters and weather elements appearing. In this ever-changing setting, choices count and players will set out on adventures conquering new territory, gaining experience and establishing relationships with other factions, either as allies or enemies.

In order to explore Endless Legend 2 before anyone else, the studio has brought back its Insiders Programme, where registered players can be selected to get an early taste of the game from 30 January. You can sign up for the program here.

While we wait for Endless Legend 2 Early Access launch, check out the teaser trailer below.