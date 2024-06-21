Amouranth is now the owner of an esports organisation

HQ

Streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has decided to take a crack at the esports space too. The influencer has revealed that she has acquired a stake in the organisation Wildcard Gaming, with the blog post adding that this is a "significant ownership stake".

Amouranth states, "I've always had my eye on esports. I've admired what other creators like DisguisedToast and MoistCrit1kal have done with their own organizations. In my conversations with orgs and research, Wildcard felt like the best opportunity to help shape a growing organization."

We're told that this ownership move will see Amouranth's content creation and marketing knowhow tapped to grow Wildcard's following across the North American region. This will be shown in full effect later this year when the team continues to operate and compete in coming tournaments, like the Rainbow Six: Siege Pro League, and also for when it launches its next apparel line.