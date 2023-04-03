Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Amouranth is considering leaving Twitch

The popular streamer could end up on Kick.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, better known as Amouranth and one of the biggest names on Twitch, is now considering leaving the platform in favour of competitor Kick. Together with the now banned Dr Disrespect, she has apparently discussed the move mainly because of the much less strict rules regarding content. Kick has already announced Hikaru Nakamura as one of the newest big draws but also mentions that they have five new really big recruitments to announce in the near future.

How do you view Twitch's strict streaming rules and what do you think of Kick?

Amouranth is considering leaving Twitch

Thanks, Metro.



Loading next content