Amouranth is considering leaving Twitch

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, better known as Amouranth and one of the biggest names on Twitch, is now considering leaving the platform in favour of competitor Kick. Together with the now banned Dr Disrespect, she has apparently discussed the move mainly because of the much less strict rules regarding content. Kick has already announced Hikaru Nakamura as one of the newest big draws but also mentions that they have five new really big recruitments to announce in the near future.

How do you view Twitch's strict streaming rules and what do you think of Kick?

Thanks, Metro.